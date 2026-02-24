Arunachal: BTMS Condemns Alleged Misconduct at Anini Resort

ANINI- The Biodiversity and Tourism Management Society (BTMS), based in Anini in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district, has issued a strong statement condemning alleged misconduct by a group of visitors at Mishmi Hills Resort on February 20, 2026.

According to the organisation, the incident has led to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) that mentions allegations including criminal intimidation, attempted assault on female staff members, use of abusive language, damage to property and threats of defamation.

The individuals named in the complaint include Ms. Aastha Devendra Kumar Patel, Mr. Dhruv Devendra Kumar Patel, Mrs. Smitaben Devendra Kumar Patel and Mr. Devendra Kumar Patel. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the outcome of the investigation at the time of writing, and the allegations remain under legal scrutiny.

In its statement, BTMS expressed “deep concern and dismay” over what it described as intimidation directed at local workers and members of the community. The group emphasised that such behaviour, if proven, would run counter to the principles of responsible tourism that the region has been attempting to promote in recent years. Anini and the wider Dibang Valley have positioned themselves as emerging eco-tourism destinations, relying heavily on community participation and local employment.

The organisation also extended support to the staff members who reportedly lodged complaints through legal channels, calling for a fair and impartial inquiry. It urged authorities to ensure that the investigation proceeds in accordance with established law, without prejudice or delay.

Observers note that the incident has revived a broader debate about tourism management in remote Himalayan districts, where local economies increasingly depend on visitors but where institutional mechanisms for dispute resolution remain limited. Tourism stakeholders have repeatedly argued that the sustainability of the sector hinges on maintaining mutual respect between guests and host communities.

BTMS reiterated that hospitality in the region is rooted in cultural tradition but must remain grounded in lawful conduct and mutual dignity. The group called on residents, tourists and institutions to uphold norms of civility and responsibility so that Dibang Valley continues to be perceived as a safe and welcoming destination.

Local authorities have yet to release detailed updates on the case, and it remains unclear when further legal proceedings will take place.