Arunachal

Arunachal: BRTF Successfully Recovers Tawang-Bound Bus from 100-Metre-Deep Valley near Baisakhi

The two-day recovery showcased the dedication and efficiency of the Indian Border Roads Organization in Arunachal Pradesh’s challenging terrain.

Last Updated: 05/10/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: BRTF Successfully Recovers Tawang-Bound Bus from 100-Metre-Deep Valley near Baisakhi

BAISAKHI – In a remarkable display of coordination, determination, and technical expertise, the 90 Road Construction Company of the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak successfully recovered a Tawang-bound travel bus that had fallen into a deep valley on the BCT Road near Baisakhi, Dirang, in the early hours of October 2, 2025.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., when the bus reportedly lost control and plunged nearly 100 metres down a steep slope.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Upon receiving the alert, the 42 BRTF swiftly initiated a well-coordinated recovery operation, mobilizing trained personnel and heavy recovery equipment to the accident site. Despite the extremely challenging terrain and narrow mountain roads, the team operated with utmost precision and safety.

Also Read- Ziro Butterfly Meet 2025 to Begin on October 5; Theme Jacket and T-Shirts Unveiled at Ziro

The recovery work began on October 3 and continued through October 4, 2025, as teams worked tirelessly for nearly 48 hours to retrieve the vehicle.

Thanks to the relentless efforts of the BRTF engineers and workers, the bus was successfully recovered without any secondary incident or injury.

Also Read- “Agriculture 4.0” Training at CAU Pasighat Equips Youth with Next-Gen Farming Skills

Local residents and officials praised the professionalism, resilience, and efficiency of the BRTF personnel. Their swift and disciplined action, despite difficult terrain and adverse weather, helped prevent further damage and ensured public safety along the busy Tawang-Dirang route.

The operation once again underscored the critical role of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and its dedicated teams in maintaining and securing vital mountain routes across Arunachal Pradesh, which serve as lifelines for the region’s connectivity and defense logistics.

Tags
Last Updated: 05/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ziro Bikers Surrender Modified Silencers to Promote Safe & Peaceful Roads

Arunachal: Ziro Bikers Surrender Modified Silencers to Promote Safe & Peaceful Roads

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts First Monpa Youth Conference, Calls for Preservation of Traditions

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts First Monpa Youth Conference, Calls for Preservation of Traditions

Arunachal: 3rd Prime Minister’s Youth Camp at Border Area Concludes in Tawang with Call for Patriotism & Cultural Preservation

Arunachal: 3rd Prime Minister’s Youth Camp at Border Area Concludes in Tawang with Call for Patriotism & Cultural Preservation

Arunachal: NCC Cadets Lead Gandhi Jayanti Cleanliness Drive Across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: NCC Cadets Lead Gandhi Jayanti Cleanliness Drive Across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Kurung Kumey’s “Kachhra Mela 2025” Concludes with Inter-School Fest; Girls’ Residential School, Ampongney Crowned Cleanest School

Arunachal: Kurung Kumey’s “Kachhra Mela 2025” Concludes with Inter-School Fest; Girls’ Residential School, Ampongney Crowned Cleanest School

Arunachal: Swachh Bharat Fortnight Culminates in Tawang with Call for Plastic-Free, Cleaner Future

Arunachal: Swachh Bharat Fortnight Culminates in Tawang with Call for Plastic-Free, Cleaner Future

Arunachal: Ziro Celebrates Gandhi Jayanti & Swachh Bharat Diwas with Prabhat Pheries, Awards, and Cleanliness Drive

Arunachal: Ziro Celebrates Gandhi Jayanti & Swachh Bharat Diwas with Prabhat Pheries, Awards, and Cleanliness Drive

Swachh Bharat Diwas: Governor Parnaik Urges Citizens to Transform Cleanliness into a Habit, Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Swachh Bharat Diwas: Governor Parnaik Urges Citizens to Transform Cleanliness into a Habit, Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Arunachal: Public Raises Alarm Over Dilapidated Kemi/7 Mile & Raneghat Bridges, Seeks Urgent Renovation

Arunachal: Public Raises Alarm Over Dilapidated Kemi/7 Mile & Raneghat Bridges, Seeks Urgent Renovation

Itanagar Traffic Wardens Defer Dharna, Resume Duty from Tomorrow After Govt Assurance

Itanagar Traffic Wardens Defer Dharna, Resume Duty from Tomorrow After Govt Assurance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button