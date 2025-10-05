Arunachal: BRTF Successfully Recovers Tawang-Bound Bus from 100-Metre-Deep Valley near Baisakhi

BAISAKHI – In a remarkable display of coordination, determination, and technical expertise, the 90 Road Construction Company of the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak successfully recovered a Tawang-bound travel bus that had fallen into a deep valley on the BCT Road near Baisakhi, Dirang, in the early hours of October 2, 2025.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., when the bus reportedly lost control and plunged nearly 100 metres down a steep slope.

Upon receiving the alert, the 42 BRTF swiftly initiated a well-coordinated recovery operation, mobilizing trained personnel and heavy recovery equipment to the accident site. Despite the extremely challenging terrain and narrow mountain roads, the team operated with utmost precision and safety.

Also Read- Ziro Butterfly Meet 2025 to Begin on October 5; Theme Jacket and T-Shirts Unveiled at Ziro

The recovery work began on October 3 and continued through October 4, 2025, as teams worked tirelessly for nearly 48 hours to retrieve the vehicle.

Thanks to the relentless efforts of the BRTF engineers and workers, the bus was successfully recovered without any secondary incident or injury.

Also Read- “Agriculture 4.0” Training at CAU Pasighat Equips Youth with Next-Gen Farming Skills

Local residents and officials praised the professionalism, resilience, and efficiency of the BRTF personnel. Their swift and disciplined action, despite difficult terrain and adverse weather, helped prevent further damage and ensured public safety along the busy Tawang-Dirang route.

The operation once again underscored the critical role of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and its dedicated teams in maintaining and securing vital mountain routes across Arunachal Pradesh, which serve as lifelines for the region’s connectivity and defense logistics.