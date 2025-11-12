Arunachal: BRO’s Dental Camp Brings Relief to Tuting’s Frontier

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a humanitarian initiative aimed at extending healthcare access to one of Arunachal Pradesh’s remotest frontier regions, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under Project Brahmank organised a seven-day dental camp across Tuting, Kapou, Nigging, Moying and Yingkiong in Upper Siang district.

The programme, conducted by the BRO Headquarters at Raneghat (Pasighat), sought to provide preventive and curative dental care to both personnel and civilians in areas where medical facilities are scarce.

Tuting, nestled deep within the dense forests and mountainous terrain of Upper Siang, remains among the least accessible regions along India’s border with China. For most residents, the absence of regular dental services has long meant untreated oral ailments and chronic pain. Against this backdrop, the camp brought much-needed relief and was met with deep appreciation by locals and security personnel alike.

Throughout the week-long camp, 96 beneficiaries received dental consultations and treatments, including fillings, extractions, and scaling. For many, this marked their first-ever dental check-up, a milestone in expanding basic oral healthcare access in the frontier zone.

An awareness lecture on the prevention of oral cancer formed a crucial component of the initiative. Participants were sensitised about the risks associated with tobacco use and encouraged to seek early medical attention for any suspicious oral lesions. The interactive session emphasised preventive care and the need to adopt healthier habits.

The camp was led by Capt Mohish M. S., Dental Officer, and his team from the Dental Unit of Project Brahmank, whose dedication ensured successful implementation across multiple remote locations despite logistical challenges.

Chief Engineer S.C. Looniya, who has guided several outreach programmes under Project Brahmank, lauded the dental unit’s efforts and reaffirmed BRO’s commitment to improving the living standards of those residing in the nation’s frontier regions.

The initiative not only delivered tangible healthcare services but also highlighted the BRO’s expanding role beyond road-building—bridging gaps in welfare and development through community outreach and sustained engagement with local populations.

Residents and officials alike praised the initiative as an example of how infrastructure agencies can contribute meaningfully to social and human development alongside strategic and engineering projects.