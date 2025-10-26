Arunachal: Brokpa Culture Shines at Yak Mela 3.0 in Tawang

TAWANG: The Yak Mela 3.0 was successfully conducted on Sunday at Pangkangteng Tso (PTSO), marking another milestone in promoting the traditional Brokpa lifestyle and yak-based livelihood in Arunachal Pradesh’s high-altitude district.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, and Commander, Tawang Brigade, Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Sena Medal, in the presence of Zila Parishad Chairperson, Leki Gombu, Abbot Jamyang Choekorling Venerable Dobley Rinpoche, and other dignitaries.

Organised by the Monyul Society, in collaboration with the Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army and the District Administration, Tawang, the mela was supported by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The festival drew enthusiastic participation from yak herders across the district. The National Research Centre on Yak (Dirang) distributed emergency tents, gumboots, solar lights, blankets, and animal feed to the grazers. The celebration was enlivened by colourful cultural performances from local artists and Indian Army troupes.

Addressing the gathering, DC Namgyal Angmo highlighted the yak’s vital role in sustaining the Brokpa nomadic community. She called the festival a “crucial platform to preserve both the yak species and traditional heritage through scientific approaches.” She urged local producers to diversify yak milk products beyond ghee and churpi to cater to tourists and boost rural income.

Emphasizing the importance of hygiene and responsible tourism, she commended the organisers for holding the mela successfully for three consecutive years.

ZPC Leki Gombu spoke on government measures supporting yak conservation and Brokpa welfare. Special Guest Lhamo Yangchin lauded the festival as a bridge between tradition and tourism, urging continued efforts to preserve the yak and Brokpa culture.

In his welcome address, Festival Director Tenzin Jordan announced that the Yak Festival will become a permanent annual event, supported by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Guardian Minister Mama Natung. A message from the Home Minister and Guardian Minister was read by Co-Director Tenzin Lhendup.

The Yak Mela 3.0 concluded with a reaffirmation of unity among communities, the army, and administration—celebrating the enduring bond between people, nature, and culture in Tawang.