ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: BRO organizes blood donation camp

January 28, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: BRO organizes blood donation camp
ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT-  Celebrating the country’s 73rd Republic Day with rest of the country on 26th January 2022, a blood donation camp was organized by Border Road Organization’s ( BRO )Project Brahmank unit based at Raneghat under Pasighat here in East Siang district in coordination with the blood bank unit of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat.

The blood donation camp was organized by the Headquarter of Chief Engineer, Project Brahmank at central MI Room Chief (P) in which several personnel from GREF/BRO, army officer etc participated, informed Dr. Dilem Modi, i/c blood bank, BPGH, Pasighat.

As per sources from BPGH, Pasighat, the donated blood units will be kept at the blood bank of Pasighat hospital from where needy patients are provided free bloods. The total units of blood donated is not known exactly, but the life saving noble initiative of armed forces and BRO were squarely appreciated by the entire common citizen.

“There couldn’t be a better day other than 26th January, the Republic Day to organize the blood donation camp where commitment of BRO and army personnel for the welfare of the general public were also displayed beyond their nation protecting services”, said Dr. Modi from BPGH, Pasighat.

Related Articles

Tags
January 28, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: AMSU conducts 4th GC cum drug awareness programme

Arunachal: AMSU conducts 4th GC cum drug awareness programme

January 22, 2022
Arunachal: BRO conducts final blast for Sela Tunnel Project

Arunachal: BRO conducts final blast for Sela Tunnel Project

January 22, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Sewing Machines to women folk

Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Sewing Machines to women folk

January 22, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles Pays Homage to Martyr Late Rfn Khampai Wangsu

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Pays Homage to Martyr Late Rfn Khampai Wangsu

January 22, 2022
Arunachal: Mithun Mela held at Mirem village in East Siang

Arunachal: Mithun Mela held at Mirem village in East Siang

January 22, 2022
Arunachal: Self Styled Captain of ENNG apprehended from Longding

Arunachal: Self Styled Captain of ENNG apprehended from Longding

January 20, 2022
Sanjay Dutt kick starts 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh campaign

Sanjay Dutt kick starts 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh campaign

January 20, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh cabinet decides to confer Arunachal Ratna to former Lt Governor Raja

Arunachal Pradesh cabinet decides to confer Arunachal Ratna to former Lt Governor Raja

January 20, 2022
Missing Arunachal Boy Found by Chinese PLA

Arunachal Boy abducted by PLA, Chinese Army

January 20, 2022
Arunachal: Governor participates in the State’s Golden Jubilee foundation day

Arunachal: Governor participates in the State’s Golden Jubilee foundation day

January 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button