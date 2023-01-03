ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: BRO is the nation’s Brother- Rajnath Singh

January 3, 2023
Arunachal: BRO is the nation’s Brother- Rajnath Singh

ITANAGAR- Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday praised the work of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), declaring ‘they are actually  “bro”- Brothers of the Nation.

Singh is on a two-day visit to the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and was speaking at the inauguration of the Siyom Bridge on Along-Yinkiong Road in Arunachal Pradesh on January 03, 2023. The Siyom Bridge is a state-of-the-art 100-meter long, Class 70 Steel Arch Superstructure over Siyom River in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also dedicated to the 28 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), worth Rs 724 crore. The projects comprise 22 bridges, including Siyom bridge; three roads and three other projects in seven border States/Union Territories of Northern & North-Eastern regions. Eight of these projects are in Ladakh; five in Arunachal Pradesh; four in Jammu & Kashmir; three each in Sikkim, Punjab & Uttarakhand and two in Rajasthan. In addition, three telemedicine nodes – two in Ladakh & one in Mizoram – were inaugurated.

With the inauguration of these 28 projects, which were completed in 2022, a total of 103 infrastructure projects of BRO were dedicated to the nation in the year at a total cost of Rs 2,897 crore.

In October last year, 75 projects, worth Rs 2,173 crore, were inaugurated by the Raksha Mantri from Shyok village in Ladakh.

In 2021, 102 such projects of the BRO were dedicated to the nation at a cost of Rs 2,229 crore.

Rajnath Singh commended the dedication and fast pace with which the BRO has carried out development works in the last few years despite challenging weather conditions at tough locations.

