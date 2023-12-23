Arunachal- BRO employee faces accusations of sexual assault after meeting on a gay dating app

NAHARLAGUN: An employee of BRO is accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting a 23-year-old man in Naharlagun. They met on a gay dating app called ‘Blued,’ became friends, and lived together for a while.

When the victim learned about the employee’s marital status, he tried to leave, but the accused is alleged to have forcefully engaged in non-consensual sexual activities and subsequently blackmailed the victim.

Arunachal: AP Queerstation conducted its 5th LGBTQIA+ Meetup

Facing emotional distress, the victim has attempted suicide twice within six months and is now seeking justice by filing an FIR at Naharlagun PS under IPC sections 377 and 506.

Queer Activist Sawang Wangchha has been informed by numerous members of AP QueerStation about many cases like this happening in the State, which has unfortunately become quite common in today’s world. Instances where gay men face rape and blackmail after encountering the wrong individuals on dating apps are on the rise.

Wangchha is particularly concerned about the hidden lives led by gay individuals, where they must conceal their sexual identity, making them vulnerable to such situations. His greater worry lies in the easy accessibility of social apps like Grindr, Blued, etc., putting underage kids at risk of similar problems.

Former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu attends AP Queer station 4th Meetup

Additionally, these young victims often fear reporting the incidents due to concerns about their identities being revealed to their parents and uncertainty about whether the police will address their issues.

OC Pungming Taku Nabam, handling the case, clarified that while Section 377 IPC has been “read down” for consensual same-gender relationships, non-consensual acts are still considered a crime. The police have registered a case under Section 377 IPC, possibly the first in the state.

Victims of sexual abuse, regardless of gender and sex, are encouraged to come forward, and their identities will be kept confidential. The POCSO Act applies to underage victims, emphasizing its gender-neutral nature.

Arunachal: AP Queer station discusses Transgender Men’s Health & Their Rights

The OC highlighted the normalcy of same-gender sexual orientation and gender identities, urging parents to embrace their children for who they are. Rejecting them could result in a concealed lifestyle and diverse mental health challenges. Authorities are prepared to offer assistance and support to those requiring help for the LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Adv. Ebo Milli, a prominent human rights advocate, commends the Naharlagun Police Station, particularly OC Pungming Taku Nabam, for their swift response in a recent sexual assault case. The advocate underscores the urgent need to address the common cases faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals, often obscured by societal stigma and institutional ignorance. This incident sheds light on the pervasive nature of such crimes that frequently go unnoticed.