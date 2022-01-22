ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: BRO conducts final blast for Sela Tunnel Project

The foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel Project was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

January 22, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: BRO conducts final blast for Sela Tunnel Project
Story Highlights
  • The Sela Tunnel Project is located in the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh. Once completed, it will be a lifeline as it will provide all weather connectivity to Tawang.
ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- The final blast for the 980-metre long Sela Tunnel (Tunnel 1) was conducted by Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry through an e-ceremony from New Delhi on January 22, 2022. This marks the culmination of the excavation works on the complete Sela Tunnel Project. This feat has been achieved by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) amidst inclement weather and heavy snowfall.

The Sela Tunnel Project is located in the West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh. Once completed, it will be a lifeline as it will provide all weather connectivity to Tawang. The project comprises of Tunnel 1, which is a 980 m long single tube tunnel and Tunnel 2, which is a 1555 m long twin tube tunnel. Tunnel 2 has one bi-lane tube for traffic and one escape tube for emergencies.

Also Read- Sela Tunnel is in the final stages of construction- reports

It will also be one of the longest tunnels to have been constructed above altitude of 13,000 feet. The project also includes construction of an approach road of seven kilometres to Tunnel 1, which takes off from BCT Road and a link road of 1.3 kilometres, which connects Tunnel 1 to Tunnel 2.

Related Articles

Also Read-  Governor inspects Sela Tunnel

The foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel Project was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. On January 15, 2021, after the first blast was conducted by the DGBR, excavation work on Tunnel 1 commenced. Thereafter, on October 14 2021, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh carried out the breakthrough blast of the 1,555 meter Tunnel 2, through an e-ceremony from India Gate, marking the end of excavation on Tunnel 2.

Tags
January 22, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Members and officers calls on the Governor

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC Members and officers calls on the Governor

January 19, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh tableau selected for Republic Day parade

Arunachal Pradesh tableau selected for Republic Day parade

January 19, 2022
Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister interact with Japanese Ambassador

Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister interact with Japanese Ambassador

January 18, 2022
Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister discuss projects in the Border Areas

Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister discuss projects in the Border Areas

January 18, 2022
Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Basar

Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Basar

January 18, 2022
Arunachal: ANYA defers 48 Hours ICR Bandh call

Arunachal: ANYA defers 48 Hours ICR Bandh call

January 17, 2022
Arunachal: GUV, CM discuss COVID-19 situation

Arunachal: GUV, CM discuss COVID-19 situation

January 17, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh reports 266 new Covid-19 cases

Arunachal Pradesh reports 266 new Covid-19 cases

January 16, 2022
Arunachal: work for Palizli-Thrizino road to be start soon- CM

Arunachal: work for Palizli-Thrizino road to be start soon- CM

January 15, 2022
Arunachal: 100 detained, case registered against 25 for ICR bandh

Arunachal: 100 detained, case registered against 25 for ICR bandh

January 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button