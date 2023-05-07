Arunachal: Brain storming session on efficient garbage management system held at Ziro

ZIRO- A marathon brain storming session to device a mechanism for efficient garbage management system at Ziro valley was held at Abotani Hall here today.

Organized by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime on Sunday when the market remains closed, the session discussed at length on ways and means to contain the chronic garbage problem confronting the valley, maintaining cleanliness of the world famous Shivalinga stretch of road at Kardo and overall beautification of Hapoli township area.

On sidelines of the series of meetings held earlier with the market committees of both Hapoli, Old Ziro and the scrap dealers, DC Bamin Nime informed that the District Administration was seriously concerned with the garbage problem confronting the valley and sought cooperation from all stakeholders to keep Ziro neat and clean and befitting of a tourist destination place.

Besides pleading not to dump garbage at the road side, the DC urged the shopkeepers and business community to arrange compost making buckets to dispose-off their left-over edible wastes. He also informed that the District Administration is on the lookout for a suitable plot of land to be used as a burial ground for residual materials. ‘76 CCTV cameras have been already installed at strategic market area locations and litterers will be penalized henceforth’, he informed.

The DC also informed that efficient garbage management system was compounded by underperformance of Urban Development Department and non-functional Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Taba Putu and the Swachh Machine at Hong village owing to various technical reasons. However, the District Administration is trying its best to tide over this nagging problem and we will leave no stone unturned, he explained.

Old Ziro Market Welfare Committee chairman Talyang Millo and Hapoli Bazaar Committee vice-president Michi Adu said that the UD department ought to detail garbage lifting vans 24X7 to lift garbage from the township areas like other cities in the country.

There is acute shortage of garbage lifting vans and we have requested to bear the fuel cost of these vehicles but UD department is nonchalant to our requests, they echoed, while adding that the local MLA, the District Administration and the UD department need to sit and pool in together to find a permanent solution to the problem.

On the other hand, officials of the UD Department informed that on an average 9.5 metric tons of garbage including both wet and dry are generated daily at the valley. On failures of the MRF and Swachh Machine, it was informed that lack of manpower and inadequate power supply were the reasons for their failures.