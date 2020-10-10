Arunachal: Boy reportedly drowned in Poma river

Itanagar- A young boy reportedly drowned in Poma river in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district on Friday. Informed Malla Atu, Vice President, Mallo Welfare society.

Atu inform, one Mallo Tado, aged around 20 Yrs of Village Rachi under Leporiang circle in Sagalee sub-division of the district with his friends on a hiking trip in Poma river side has been reportedly drowned while fishing as per information received on Friday morning.

The group consist of eight members who were on trip and accidently it is reported that one members of the group has been drowned.

The informant was passed on to the local administration and police. Accordingly the team of SDRF on Friday reached the spot and try to locate but due to darkness they could not make any headway.

However team of locals has been constituted and are on both sided of river right from Khamir village accident point to its downstream but could locate the boy. Atu said.

The accident location is village Khamir on Poma river and the accident took place at around 10:30am. He informed.

Search operation is on since then but still no result has been received. However several teams of locals has been constituted and are on search operation and appeal the people living in downstream to inform if anybody is seen or spotted in their respective area. Atu said.

Though NDRF,SDRF are on the job and local of the area is continually extending their support to find out the missing boy reportedly drowned. In the Poma river. Atu added.

He further appeal all section of society to extend support whatever in their respective area in the downstream while locating the boy in Poma river.