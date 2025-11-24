Arunachal Born Woman ‘Harassed’ 18 Hrs at Shanghai Airport

ITANAGAR- A woman of Arunachal Pradesh origin, now a resident of the United Kingdom, has alleged that she was “harassed” for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport after Chinese immigration officials refused to recognize her Indian passport, citing her birthplace as “Chinese territory”,​

Prema Wangjom Thongdok, who was transiting through Shanghai en route to the UK, stated in social media posts that she was stopped by officers and repeatedly told that Arunachal Pradesh is “part of China.” Officials claimed her Indian passport was “invalid” and insisted she should be traveling with Chinese documents.

Thongdok reported being confined to a holding area without information about her status, prevented from purchasing food or booking tickets freely, and subjected to hours of questioning on her place of birth and nationality.

Also Read- HSL 2025 Interschool Meet Concludes at HIM International School

Multiple immigration staff and airline personnel allegedly mocked her and suggested applying for a Chinese passport. After the intervention of the Indian Consulate in Shanghai, she was allowed to board a flight out of China, describing her experience as “humiliating” and “traumatizing”..​

The episode has triggered a strong backlash in India, with many seeing it as a direct challenge to India’s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

Political leaders and activists from the Northeastern region have demanded formal protest from the Government of India and clear advisories for travelers from border states who may face similar treatment.

Also Read- Arunachal CM Hails BRO for Completing High-Altitude Road

Thongdok has since written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials, describing the ordeal as an insult to Indian citizens and requesting that New Delhi press for accountability and compensation.

The incident comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and China regarding the status of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as “South Tibet” but India affirms as an integral part of the country.​