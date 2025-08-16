Arunachal: Borguli Overtakes Silluk to Become Cleanest Village of Mebo Sub-Division

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng)- In a surprising turn during the ongoing competition under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), Borguli village has been declared the cleanest village of Mebo Sub-Division, dethroning Silluk village, which had held the top rank for the past several years.

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Borguli was formally presented with a commendation certificate by the Mebo Administration for being adjudged the cleanest village of 2025–26 under the ECMM. The award was received by Clean Mission Borguli Chairman, Kaling Tayeng, along with the Sisang Sirum youth group, who spearheaded the village’s remarkable cleanliness campaign.

Also Read- Madras High Court Orders Trial in MS Dhoni’s ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sudhir Chaudhary, Media Houses, and Retired IPS Officer

The recognition is the outcome of sustained efforts under the Mission Ta:tang, launched last year as part of the ECMM by then ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing, with Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng as Chief Patron. The initiative has been continued under the present leadership of ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin, and other officials.

MLA Oken Tayeng and ADC Nancy Yirang both praised the Borguli villagers for their relentless commitment, noting that their example has elevated the mission’s spirit. “This drive is not just about beautification but about improving quality of life and setting an example for the entire state,” said MLA Tayeng.

Mission Ta:tang: A Blend of Cleanliness and Conservation

Borguli’s clean village mission has gone beyond sanitation. Last November, with support from the Ratan Welfare Society, the villagers launched Mission Ta:tang (to love and preserve birds). The project saw the construction of a traditional bird-watching tower along the Siang River and the planting of fruit-bearing trees. The initiative combines cleanliness, bird conservation, and the promotion of eco-tourism, further strengthening the village’s eco-friendly identity.

Youth at the Forefront

The Sisang Sirum youth group, led by President Miding Lego and General Secretary Katon Perme, has been the torchbearer of this transformation, with wholehearted support from elders, Sirum members, and the Gaon Burah.

Also Read- SIFF Challenges Household Consents for 11,000 MW Mega Dam Project

Speaking on the achievement, Chairman Kaling Tayeng said, “Our mission is not only about beautification but about ensuring a healthier and cleaner life for every villager.”

Gaon Burah Nogen Yirang added that Borguli’s goal is now to surpass even the sub-divisional level and emerge as the cleanest village in East Siang district and Arunachal Pradesh, inspired by the earlier success of Silluk.

With Borguli’s rise to the top, the clean village movement in Mebo Sub-Division has gained new momentum, reinforcing community-led environmental responsibility as a model for rural Arunachal Pradesh.