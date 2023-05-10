Arunachal: Borguli and Ledum to lock horn in the final of Adi Banggo Football Tournament

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Playing in the 1st semi-final of Adi Banggo Football Tournament at Kiyit village playground on Tuesday, Borguli village outscored Seram village by 2-1, while in the 2nd semi final Ledum village team knocked out Kiyit team by a comfortable margin of 4-1. Both Borguli and Ledum will meet in the final on 13th May next ahead of Lutor Giidii (festival) of Adi tribe.

In the 1st semi-final, Borguli’s 1st goal came in the 60 minute from Nonong Borang and 2nd goal in the 70 minute by Karsing Yirang. While Seram village’s lone goal was netted by Sanggo Modi in a penalty chance. While from team Ledum, Matoni Padung scored the 1st and 2nd goad in the 17th and 24th minute, 3rd goal by Katon Padung in the 45 minute and 4th goal by Tokiram Panyang in the 88th minute.

The tournaments’ inaugural match with the theme ‘No to Drugs’ was held on 2nd May 2023 last with participation of a total of 12 teams from 11 villages with 2 teams from Kiyit village. The inaugural ceremony of the tournament was attended by Dr. Mandip Perme, District Medical Officer of Capital Complex, Itanagar as Chief Guest while Oni Panyang, President, All East Siang Registered Contractors Association as Guest of Honour and Token Saring, Addl. Supt. of Police, East Siang as Special Guest.

Speaking on the sideline of the tournament, guests Dr. Perme, Panyang and Saring advised the youths to play sports with the spirit of sportsmanship while urging the youths to shun any kind of drug addictions which are ruining the lives of many youths today.

The tournament is being conducted by Kiyit Youth Association in coordination with the team from Kiyit Swachh Abhiyan under the leadership of Chairman, Markin Saring, President, Bising Megu and General Secretary, Gining Nibung Gamnoh. The winner will receive a cash prize of 50,000 with trophies, informed Markin Saring.