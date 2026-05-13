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Arunachal: Border Village Development Discussed in Bomdila

Officials, ZPMs, and SSB representatives discussed new proposals, infrastructure needs, and livelihood opportunities under the Vibrant Villages Programme-II in West Kameng district.

Last Updated: 13/05/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Border Village Development Discussed in Bomdila

BOMDILA- A coordination meeting regarding the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)–II was held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Bomdila on Monday, bringing together administrative officials, security representatives, and elected members from West Kameng district.

The meeting was attended by Heads of Departments, the Commandant of SSB Kalaktang, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) from Dirang and Kalaktang. The primary objective of the meeting was to sensitise stakeholders on the guidelines and implementation framework of VVP–II and to discuss potential development proposals for border villages.

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During the session, the District Planning Officer (DPO), Bomdila, made a detailed presentation based on inputs received from concerned administrative officers. The presentation focused on cross-verification and gap analysis to identify priority sectors and formulate fresh proposals under the programme.

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Zilla Parishad Members and departmental representatives actively participated in the discussions and provided suggestions concerning infrastructure, livelihood generation, and public utility requirements in border villages.

Representatives of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) highlighted several strategic and developmental needs in villages located along the border. According to the officials, such initiatives would not only generate livelihood opportunities for local residents but also strengthen the operational and security interests of border guarding forces deployed in the region.

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Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng, Dr. Dilip Kumar, called upon all departments and elected representatives to prepare proposals strictly in line with the guidelines of the Vibrant Villages Programme-II.

He stressed the need for proper planning, including prior confirmation and documentation of land availability, to avoid implementation-related challenges at later stages.

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The Deputy Commissioner further observed that the proposed schemes should focus on enhancing community participation, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, and developing essential infrastructure and amenities in border villages.

He added that improved infrastructure and livelihood opportunities could help reduce outward migration from remote border areas and encourage reverse migration to villages covered under the programme.

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Last Updated: 13/05/2026
1 minute read
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