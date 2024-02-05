Arunachal: Boori-Boot Yullo Festival celebrated by Nyishi Tribe

The Boori Boot Yullo festival is a vibrant and joyous celebration that takes place in the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh, located in northeastern India. This festival is predominantly celebrated by the Nyishi tribe, one of the major indigenous tribes of the state.

Boori Boot Yullo is typically observed in the month of February and is a time for the community to come together and honor their ancestral spirits, seek blessings for a bountiful harvest, and celebrate their cultural heritage. The festival lasts for several days and is filled with various rituals, customs, traditional dances, music, and feasting.

Boori Boot Yullo is not only celebrated to worship the almighty for peace, prosperity and happiness of all human beings, it is also a symbol of unity and equality. It provides an opportunity to improve oneself to be a better human being.

It is believed that the festival evokes the spirit of Boori Boot, who will bless them with all the happiness, and free from every kind of disease. A special puja( which is known as yullo) is performed by the priest- Nibu, followed by an animal sacrifice for the mankind to be blessed with prosperity and be free from diseases.

During the festival, the villagers decorate their houses with colorful flags and flowers to create a festive atmosphere. The main highlight of the Boori-Boot Yullo festival is the performance of traditional dances and songs by both men and women, wearing their traditional attire. These dances not only entertain but also convey stories of their ancestors, myths, and legends.

One of the significant aspects of the festival is the offering of prayers and sacrifices to the deities and spirits. The Nyishi people believe in the existence of supernatural beings, and during the festival, they seek their blessings for prosperity, good health, and protection. The prayers and rituals are performed by the village elders and religious leaders.

Feasting is an integral part of the Boori-Boot Yullo festival. The community gathers to enjoy traditional Nyishi cuisine, which includes dishes like Apong (traditional rice beer), boiled meat, fish, and a variety of local vegetables. The feasting not only brings people together but also symbolizes unity and sharing among the community members.

The Boori Boot Yullo festival is not only a time for celebration but also an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Nyishi tribe. It promotes a sense of identity, pride, and unity among the community members, while also attracting visitors from different parts of the country and beyond.

Overall, the Boori Boot Yullo festival of Arunachal Pradesh is a vibrant and colorful celebration that showcases the cultural richness and diversity of the Nyishi tribe. It is a time of joy, togetherness, and reverence, as the community pays homage to their ancestors and seeks blessings for a prosperous future.