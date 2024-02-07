Arunachal: Boori-Boot Yullo Fest celebrated with traditional gaiety at Raga

RAGA- The 57th Boori-Boot Yullo Festival was celebrated with traditional gaiety at Raga, the Hq.of Kamle district here yesterday.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Kamle Deputy Commissioner S.N Tripathi advocated for up keeping the rich cultural legacy of Abotani tribe including preserving the varied colourful traditional dresses, dances and tribal dialects. Arunachal Pradesh is famed for its rich cultural diversity and I am amazed by the display of such beautiful traditional dresses, ornaments and dances, said the newly IAS officer posted to Kamle from Goa recently.

The DC also said Kamle district should take cue from its neighboring Lower Subansiri District and create bettter amenities and facilities to attract tourists to the district. With near completion of TAH at the twin districts, connectivity problem has been solved to a great extend and many tourists now visit Ziro annualy. Similarly, Kamle should also come up with better facilities for tourists to attract them to visit our picturesque district also, the DC said.

Guest of honour and former national BJP youth secretary and BJP party in-charge for Kurung Kumey district Nani Opo said the relationship between Lower Subansiri and Kamle districts has remained cordial since time immemorial. Kamle has literally taken birth from Lower Subansiri and we consider it as our own younger brother, said Opo, while appealing the people of both the districts to live in harmony as good neigbours.

Underscoring the importance of assimilation and integration between the people of Apatani and Nysihi living in the twin districts, Opo said matrimonial relationship is the time tested mechanism to forge and cement the spirit of mutual understanding and co-genial atmosphere between the people of the two tribes. Of late, significant inter-marriages have taken place between people of Apatani and Nyishi which is a healthy sign to create a Pan-Arunachal identity, added Opo.

The day-long celebration showcased rich traditional dances by various village cultural groups and distribution of prizes to winners of sports and cultural items.

Earlier, festival chairman Pei Maga Tal welcomed all the invitees and delivered the keynote address highlighting the significance of Boori-Boot Yullo celebration.

Special invitees Gyati Kacho, Assistant Director Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Taru Tana, vice-president Puna Hinda constructions, HoD’s and public attended the festival celebration.