Arunachal: Book on Hump Operation, WWII Era Released in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (IPR) today officially released the English fiction novel “Posthumous Nirvana of Tojo’s Father” (subtitle: French Lady), authored by Dr. Soyum Potom, marking a significant literary contribution that revisits the lesser-known history of World War II in the China–Burma–India (CBI) theatre, with special focus on the Hump Operation and Stilwell Road.

The book was formally launched at the IPR Director’s office in Naharlagun by Director IPR Gijum Tali and Deputy Director IPR Denga Bengia, in the presence of DIPR staff and media.

Welcoming the author, Tali praised Dr. Potom’s dedication to literature despite a demanding medical profession. “Seeing a doctor take time to write and publish inspires our youth to document stories and culture,” he said. He encouraged the author to participate in the Arunachal Literary Festival, and assured support in recommending him to contribute to APLS district initiatives.

Also Read- RGU Hosts Workshop on Administrative Reforms

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Potom shared that the novel incorporates Galo proverbs, idioms, and cultural references, preserving linguistic identity while weaving historical and fictional layers. He noted the inclusion of names such as Tamik Dabi and other forgotten social workers, reinforcing regional memory.

The novel spans multiple timelines from 1855 to modern Arunachal, beginning with a 170-year-old letter from a French anthropologist, unfolding through wartime narratives and present-day reflections. Described as humorous, mystical, adventurous and reflective, the story marks Dr. Potom’s first published literary work.

Also Read- Rajnath Singh dedicates 32 projects to Arunachal Pradesh

Born to Late Biso Potom and Miksen Bogo Potom, Dr. Potom hails from Darak Circle, West Siang, carrying forward cultural heritage informed by rural upbringing and modern exposure. He currently serves in the state health services.

“Posthumous Nirvana of Tojo’s Father” is available worldwide through leading online platforms.