Arunachal: Bomdo Village Signs MoU for Siang Project Survey

YINGKIONG- In a recent development related to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, a majority of households from Bomdo village in Upper Siang District formally extended their consent for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

The MoU signing programme was held at the DC Bungalow Conference Hall at around 1:10 PM. According to officials, 56 out of the 77 households of Bomdo village agreed to support the PFR survey process for the proposed project.

The programme was attended by members of the SUMP Development Committee, including Vice-Chairperson Lumgeng Litin, member Omiyang Boli, advocate Dubom Tekseng, and Jongkey Kenbang, along with representatives of Project Affected Families (PAFs).

Also Read- Farmers Trained Under Vibrant Village Programme

On behalf of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang, Talo Jerang signed the MoU. The document was signed on behalf of the Project Affected Families of Bomdo village by Binbo Lonchung, who also formally handed over the consent of authorization to the Deputy Commissioner.

Addressing the gathering, DC Talo Jerang explained various aspects of the Pre-Feasibility Report survey, seeking to clarify doubts and misconceptions regarding the process. He also commended the residents of Bomdo village for their cooperation and participation in discussions related to the proposed initiative.

Also Read-Himalayan University Students Visit Orchid Centre inTippi

Officials said the signing of the MoU reflects increasing community participation in the preliminary stages of the proposed project. The development is being seen as a step forward in facilitating the survey and assessment activities linked to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in the district.

The proposed project has been under discussion as part of broader plans to explore multipurpose river development initiatives in the Siang basin.