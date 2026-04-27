Arunachal: Bomdila to Host Leadership & Adventure Camp

BOMDILA- Anshu Jamsenpa, Padma Shri awardee and Guinness World Record holder, met Dilip Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng, at the DC Office in Bomdila on Monday to discuss the launch of a Peak Promotion Programme focused on youth empowerment through adventure and experiential learning.

The proposed initiative will include an Adventure and Leadership Camp aimed at exposing young participants to diverse career opportunities, life skills, and personal development pathways, while also promoting the region as a potential hub for adventure and eco-tourism.

Scheduled to be held from April 13 to 17 at Wanghoo village, the five-day camp will feature a range of outdoor activities such as rock climbing, rappelling, jumaring, Tyrolean traverse, rope ladder climbing, and hiking. Wellness sessions, including yoga, pranayama, meditation, and health awareness programmes, will also form part of the curriculum.

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Organisers said the camp will include motivational talks and interactive workshops led by experienced resource persons, designed to foster leadership, discipline, and confidence among participants.

Beyond youth engagement, the initiative seeks to highlight the scenic and cultural landscape of Bomdila and surrounding areas, positioning the region as an emerging destination for sustainable tourism and adventure activities. Information on tourism initiatives undertaken by the state and central agencies is also expected to be shared during the programme.

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During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of integrating environmental awareness into the initiative, suggesting tree plantation drives and cleanliness campaigns as complementary activities.

Jamsenpa noted that experiential learning platforms play a crucial role in shaping young minds and encouraging responsible tourism while unlocking the untapped potential of the region.

She was accompanied by Tsering Wange, newly elected President of the North East India Tourism Confederation, Tashi Tsering, and Everester Nima Lama.