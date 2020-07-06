Arunachal: Bomdila Police saved the lives of 5 people injured as car falls into deep gorge

Bomdila: Five persons seriously injured after a i20 car they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into deep gorge near Bomdila, but timely rescued by the Bomdila Police save all of them, inform Raja Banthia, SP West Kameng District.

SP Informed that ” On 06/07/20 at 0200 hrs on received of information from onlookers that an accident took place near 1 mile Bomdila where a car fell down in stiff deep gorge. Accordingly OC PS Bomdila SI K Dev and PS staff rushed to the spot immediately and found one i20 car no AR 04 8010 fell down into deep stiff gorge about 300 feet from highway and five seriously injured persons stuck inside the car”.

Accordingly they were evacuated to hospital with the help of stretcher. It was very dark and dense jungle with stiffness gorge about 300 feet from highway.

However SI K. Dev and team did not gave up and kept on rescuing one by one with help of stretcher by clearing the jungles and carrying them to highway.

They were evacuated to General hospital Bomdila where they were being admitted and treatment is on. The prompt tactful action of OC PS Bomdila SI K. Dev and team has saved the life of five persons, SP added.

However a case vide BDL PS case no 29/20 u/s 188/279/338 IPC r/w sec 51(b) of Disaster Management Act registered against the driver and the occupants for disobeying lock down orders of District Magistrate issued in view of pandemic COVID-19 for roaming after 10 pm and not maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile the relatives of injured persons appreciated the job of Bomdila police for their prompt action and service despite facing all odds.