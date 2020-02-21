Arunachal: Bomdila Police recovered 10 stolen motorcycles

Bomdila

In a continuous and intensive vehicle checking specially two wheeler the Bomdila Police has recovered Ten nos of motorcycles.

SP, West Kameng Raja Banthia inform that after the celebration of Road safety week followed by intensive traffic awareness programme, the Bomdila Police started with continuous checking of two wheeler and recovered 10 nos of motorcycle.

The Bomdila PS, OC, Krishnendu Dev with close coordination with Dy, SP SN Phaichelupa and his team has been able to recovered such a huge catch of two wheeler in a week from various parts of the township.

More such vehicle checking will be continued in time to come and legal action will Also be initiated. SP added.

Bomdila, OC, K Dev while said that out of ten two where few of them were without registration number plate while few were running with registration of other vehicle like scooty and Scorpio registration.

Though in first instance we were working on two wheeler but gradually we will start with checking four wheeler and we are collecting information from various sources. He said.

The two wheeler which include Yamaha R15, KTM, Suzuki Gixer, Bajaj Pulsar, Royal Enfield and others.

We will not spared anyone who found to be involved in using either thief vehicle or otherwise. We will start with legal action. OC added.