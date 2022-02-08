ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Bodies of 7 armymen, who went missing after an Avalanche recovered

February 8, 2022
Arunachal: Bodies of 7 armymen, who went missing after an Avalanche recovered
ITANAGAR-  The bodies of seven Indian Army personnel, who were struck by an avalanche in the high altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh, have been recovered, official said on Tuesday.

They said the Army personnel were part of a patrolling team and were hit by the avalanche on Sunday. “The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days,” official said.

Also Read- Himachal jawan Ankesh Bhardwaj missing in Arunachal Avalanche

News agency ANI tweeted  ” Seven Army personnel who were struck by avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead, their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site: Indian Army”.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed dead, the army said in the statement.

“The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days. The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest army medical facility for further formalities,” the army said.

Sang Thinley, officer-in-charge of Dirang police station, had earlier said the incident happened along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday.

Seven Indian Army Personnel, had been stuck by an avalanche in the High Altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb. This patrol party of seven soldiers was patrolling the inaccessible hills of Arunachal. Due to sudden bad weather and snow storm, this team got stuck on 6th February. All the jawans are being told of 19 JAK Battalion.

“Seven Army personnel of 19 JAK Rifles have been reportedly stuck by an avalanche in the area near Mammy Hut. Following the incident, Army officials had reported the incident at Jang police station. The area is very remote and all roads have been blocked due to snowfall,” Thinley was quoted as saying by ANI.

February 8, 2022
