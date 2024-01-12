ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Board formed to monitor rampant earth cutting in Papumpare

Any individual or organisations will have to seek prior permissions from DC Papum pare before engaging in any earth cutting activities under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare.

YUPIA-   In the light of the escalating concerns regarding uncontrolled earth cutting in various locations of Yupia town and adjacent areas, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen has constituted a board comprising of Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Disaster management, Divisional Forest Officer, District Land and Revenue Officer, SDTO BSNL and Executive Engineers of PWD, PHED and Power as members to mitigate its impact on environment and natural resources.

This board shall verify the documents and inspect the sites of the applicant applying for earth cutting permissions and ensure that no earth cutting is done around government structures, electrical installations like transformers/sub stations and LT lines.

After earth cutting permissions are granted, this board shall also ensure that the land owners clear the debris without damaging streams, rivers and highways, buildings and plots of the upper and lower terrace neighbouring landowners.

In this line, DC Bomjen issued an order on Wednesday last which states that “On the approval of the earth cutting permissions, the applicant shall deposit a security for 1(one) year which shall be refunded after the expiry of the valid date of the permission.

However, in the event of any damage caused by the earth cutting and dumping activities to any private or govt. property, it shall be compensated as per the existing and prevailing market rate of the damaged properties and shall be liable to be punished under DDMA Act section 51-A and B or both”.

He has also directed the Superintendent of Police and the Town Magistrate, Yupia to enforce the order with immediate effect.

