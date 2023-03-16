Arunachal: BLWS and DWS sign MoU to resolve their age-old boundary disputes

THRIZINO- Leaving behind more than 50 years of enmity and differences, Bukro Lusso Welfare Society (BLWS) from West Kameng and Degio Welfare Society (DWS) from East Kameng came together and signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) to resolve their age-old boundary disputes of Kaya Valley and Degio (Kajong) village here at Kaya Valley, West Kameng on Thursday.

MLA cum Advisor to Minister Env & Forest -Kumsi Sidisow ,ADC- Thrizino , EAC – Bana, Members PRI leaders from both villages, Society members of BLWS and DWS have witnessed the MoU signing event.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kumsi Sidisow appreciated both the society for the historic decision to bury their age-old enmity and to solve the boundary dispute of the villages. Today both community has set an example that ‘with peace and dialogue every problem can be resolved ‘, stated Kumsi while informing that since his first election in 2009, it was his one of the dream to resolve the boundary dispute and differences between the two villages and the dream has come true today.

He further added, though we are staying in different villages or different districts, but we all are from the same community “Aka”. We should maintain this tradition of peace and brotherhood for a peaceful society, said Kumsi. He also informed that boundary disputes with Assam and other villages of his Constituency will be resolved in a similar way with peace and dialogue.

The more than 50 years of enmity occurred due to the land dispute has been ended today’ said Chairman BLWS- Sang Dorjee Sidisow.The land dispute was due to the change in course of river ‘Kubwo’ that flows between both the villages. Today we have unanimously decided to resolve this issue once and for all . Moreover, a pole is to be erected in every hundred meters to define the boundary, added Chairman.

Expressing gladness over the historic decision, Chairman DWS-Dombe Degio stated that everything has been resolved between the two villages/societies amicably and ritual for the same has been also performed by the local priest. Moreover, in MoU everything is clear and points were framed legally by the experts.

Among others, Head Gaon Bura of Kaya Valley- Rangko Sidisow and Payu Degio of Degio(Kajung) Village also appreciated the decision and appeals to everyone to follow the MoU for the peaceful coexistence of both the society.