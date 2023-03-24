ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Blood Donation Drive at RGU to Commemorate World Social Work Day

59 units of Blood donated by the RGU fraternity were collected by the organising team.

Last Updated: March 24, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Blood Donation Drive at RGU to Commemorate World Social Work Day

ITANAGAR- To commemorate world social work day, the NSS cell and Social Work Trainees of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with Hope and shine society and TRIHMS, Naharlagun, successfully conducted a Blood Donation Camp at Rajiv Gandhi University Teacher Association office on 23rd March 2023.

The donation drive started at 9:30 A.M and ended at 2. 00 P.M, during which 59 units of Blood donated by the RGU fraternity were collected by the organising team.

Addressing the NSS Volunteers and the blood donors as the real heroes of the society, Assistant Registrar Academics & Programme Officer NSS RGU Cell said that if we can donate Blood every three months, we save hundreds of lives and spread happiness in thousands of people.

During the event, he also spoke about the health benefits and myths associated with blood donations. Lastly, he thanked Hope and shine society and TRIHMS, Naharlagun, for the successful collaboration.

Related Articles

Expressing joy over the success of this one-day blood donation drive, Assistant Professor & NSS Programme Officer Dr Tage Monju Burman said we should continue our team efforts to organise such blood donation camps to help those in need and save lives.

Later she expressed her appreciation for all the donors for coming forward to serve humanity and taking the responsibility of protecting lives despite the heavy rain.

Tags
Last Updated: March 24, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: New Bolero Pick Up handed over to farmer producer

Arunachal: New Bolero Pick Up handed over to farmer producer

Arunachal: 2 Army officers killed in Bomdila chopper crash

Arunachal: 2 Army officers killed in Bomdila chopper crash

Arunachal: CRPF renovated Primary School in Longding

Arunachal: CRPF renovated Primary School in Longding

Arunachal: International Year of Millets launched at CoA

Arunachal: International Year of Millets launched at CoA

Arunachal: Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes near Bomdila, search on for 2 pilots

Arunachal: Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes near Bomdila, search on for 2 pilots

Arunachal: Hariates mandate Hao Lanker as their apex body

Arunachal: Hariates mandate Hao Lanker as their apex body

APSC Examination fiasco: Two ADO Terminated

APSC Examination fiasco: Two ADO Terminated

Arunachal: ICAR Basar conducts field demo for farmers on Linseed production

Arunachal: ICAR Basar conducts field demo for farmers on Linseed production

Arunachal: RRU Pasighat commenced capacity building program

Arunachal: RRU Pasighat commenced capacity building program

Arunachal: Python rescued and relocated

Arunachal: Python rescued and relocated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button