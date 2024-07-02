Arunachal: BJYM protest out side Congress Office against Rahul Gandhi’s Hindu remark

ITANAGAR- Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha ( BJYM ), Aunachal Pradesh organized a protest outside the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhawan, Itanagar today against Rahul Gandhi Leader of Opposition, on derogatory remark in Parliament against the Hindus.

In his maiden speech on Monday as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi triggered a row with his now-expunged remarks on Hinduism during which he attacked the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

His remarks drew massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with BJP heavyweights like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh taking umbrage to Gandhi’s remarks.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the Lower House, Retemso Manyu, State President Yuva Morcha strongly condemned on the speech of Rahul Gandhi. He said that Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the people of the country for both insulting Hindus and making untrue statements in the House.

Mizoram: Three member of a family feared dead due to landslide in Aizawl

Techi Necha party spokesperson, said that Rahul’s melodrama in the floor of the parliament is surprising, unruly and unethical.

Other party leaders including Dolang Tako Media In-Charge, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department also strongly condemned the remarks of Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament.