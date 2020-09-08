Arunachal: BJP’s state executive meeting held

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: One day BJP state executive meeting concluded with several resolution adopted by raising hands attended by several ministers, MLAs, party executive body members and senior party leaders held here at Dorjee Khandu state convention center.

BJP state President Biyuram Wahge while briefing the meeting inform that ” This was the 1st semi virtual meeting after he assume the charge of state president also signify that we are now able to go with digitally and this meeting was fixed and due to which several leaders have joined virtually through digital platform including several central leadership during the covid pandemic. Wahge said.

Speaking to media, Wahge said that the meeting was routing one and the SoP of the Covid 19 was maintained. ‘ several political resolution has been adopted which include ‘ Inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in the sixth schedule of the constitution- an step toward constitutional safeguard of tribal rights and culture of the state, new national education policy- dawn of a new education era in the country, Covid 19- challenges and fallouts, atmanirbhar Bharat-atmanirbhar Arunachal Prasdesh’.

Attending the meeting Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao called for discipline to party workers to maintain the people frankly and transparency government.

Speaking on the activities carried out by People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in recent days in the state, he appealed entire council of ministers and MLAs including all party workers to sit for round table meeting to discuss the matter pertaining to the issues of China which created havoc situation by abducting five people from the Daporijo under Upper Subansiri.

It is due to the objection made by the China government that Arunachal is deprive of Global Financial Aids services, therefore it is responsibility of the elected members of the state to appraise the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for same aid, added Gao.

Considering the possibilities of border tension between India and China, Gao said, “Arunachal border areas should be recognized as a ‘McMahon line’ internationally. Existing border with China in the state cannot be recognize neither as a Line of Control (LOC) nor Line of Actual Control (LAC), he added.

From the military strategic point of view Arunachal is in vulnerable, therefore BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi construction of two lane road for all the districts till the extreme village has been sanctioned, he informed.

“Construction of two lane road from Tato to Mechuka under the Shi-Yomi district is about the get start,” said Gao.

Deputy Chief minister Chowna Mein spoke on several issue pertaining to development of state and financial status and also activities. Working department in the welfare of people and development of state.

Secretary (Organisation) Ananta Narayan Mishra, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Health Minister Alo Libang, MLA Kneto Jini, Laisam Simai, GD Wangsu, Capital district BJP President Tarh Soping among other also address the meeting.

Union Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav, National General Secretary Arun Singh