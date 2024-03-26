Arunachal: BJP’s Kiren Rijiju INC’s Nabam Tuki file nomination for Arunachal West LS Seat

ITANAGAR- Union Minister and BJP nominee Kiren Rijiju, and INC nominee Nabam Tuki on Tuesday filed their nomination from the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, where elections would be held in the first phase of polling on April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

After submitting his candidatures, Rijiju said on the X: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble CM Shri Pema Khandu ji for his presence and support during the filing of my nomination papers. With BJP under the strong leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, Arunachal Pradesh is on the path to progress and success.”

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Six-time MLA, 60-year-old Congress leader Nabam Tuki has been the sitting MLA from the Sagalee constituency in the Papumpare district since 1991.

BJP’s Kiren Rijiju, won this seat for the third time in the 2019 elections, including second consecutive time and secured 204,553 votes.

He was first elected to the 14th Lok Sabha from the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency in 2004 but lost the electoral battle in 2009 to Congress candidate Takam Sanjoy.

The 53-year old leader was re-elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014 and was inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the Council of Ministers as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Also Read- I will give a tough fight to Ninong Ering, says Tapyam Pada

Rijiju, was again re-elected in the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 from the same Arunachal West constituency and was appointed as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

With two Lok Sabha seats — Arunachal West and Arunachal East — Arunachal Pradesh will have simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the first phase on April 19.