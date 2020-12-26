Arunachal: BJP wins Pasighat Municipal Council

PASIGHAT- The BJP on Saturday captured the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) from the Congress by winning six of the eight seats of the civic body in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Congress, which had won seven seats in the 2013 PMC elections, secured only two wards this time.

The PMC had 12 seats during the 2013 civic polls. However, the number of seats was reduced after delimitation of wards.

The Congress had won seven seats in the last PMC polls, the BJP bagged two and independent candidates emerged victorious in three.

The civic elections have been delayed by over two years due to various reasons.

The counting of votes is also going on for 142 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,670 Gram Panchayat segments in the state, the SEC official said.

Seventy-three per cent voting was recorded in the rural and civic polls in the state on December 22.