Arunachal: BJP State President Kaling Moyong Begins Tenure with Symbolic Visit to Golden Pagoda, Namsai

NAMSAI- In a powerful gesture symbolizing spiritual grounding and unity, newly elected State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arunachal Pradesh, Kaling Moyong commenced his maiden official visit from the revered Golden Pagoda in Namsai on 27 May 2025. The visit marks the beginning of his statewide outreach and organizational strengthening efforts.

The event was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Namsai MLA and State General Secretary Zingnu Namchoom, District BJP President Ong Maio, and a host of party dignitaries including State Vice Presidents Nani Lajie and Junty Singpho, State General Secretary Nalong Mize, State Treasurer Viney Kumar Gupta, and BJYM President Retemso Manyu.

In a key interaction with Mandal and District-level party leaders, Moyong emphasized the importance of organizational unity and grassroots leadership, urging members to amplify the BJP’s development narrative on social media and through public outreach.

He appreciated the historic GST collection milestone achieved under the current administration and lauded the party’s No. 1 position in the national membership drive and second place in Mann Ki Baat participation.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein praised Moyong’s leadership and reiterated the party’s dedication to public service under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary guidance. He thanked PM Modi for Operation Sindoor’s success, announced an expected investment of ₹75,000 crore into the North East post the Rising North East Summit, and called for unity ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Mein also proposed a series of people-centric programs such as ‘Ek Pad Maa Ke Naam,’ Digital Exhibitions, Tiranga Yatra, and Seminars on Operation Sindoor, aimed at strengthening public connect and patriotic values.

Local MLA Zingnu Namchoom congratulated Moyong and reaffirmed BJP’s dominance in the region. Mandal Presidents from Namsai, Chongkham, and Lekang presented activity reports and future plans. District President Ong Maio also provided a comprehensive review of past initiatives.

On 28 May, Moyong visited the District and Mandal BJP offices in Namsai, interacting with party workers and commending the local leadership for establishing one of the best party offices in the state. He highlighted this as a symbol of BJP’s growing grassroots strength and organizational infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

