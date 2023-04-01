ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP organises workshop on Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan

Mrs Taniya Yapa Toko State secretary cum Zonal In-Charge highlighted the importance and main aims & objectives of Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan.

ITANAGAR-    District BJP of Upper Subansiri District, Lower Subansiri, Kamle and Leparada District conducted a day long district and mandal level workshop on ‘Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan’ at Daporijo, Yachuli, Basar, Raga from 27th March to 31st March 2023 under  the chairmanship of Mrs Taniya Yapa Toko State secretary cum Zonal In-Charge of Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (BSA) of BJP, Arunachal Pradesh.

The training was attended by the respective district presidents, mandal presidents and district and mandal in-charge of  Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (BSA), Shakti Kendra pramukhs, Vistaraks and their representatives.

Taniya Yapa highlighted the importance and main aims & objectives of Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan in the respective districts to judiciously implement the Booth  Sashaktikaran Abhiyan in the district, mandals and BLC level.

Yapa said that BJP is a cadre-based party in which party  workers work their way up and rise to the “level of his competence ” depending on his contribution and caliber.

She urged all the party workers for strengthening polling booths in their respective polling booth station and she deliberated all the aspects of mystical formula and strategies to strengthen the party at the grass root level.

She also stressed on the participation of karyakartas for triumph in upcoming assembly and parliamentary election 2024.

Mrs  Taniya Yapa Toko was accompanied by Yamak Doyum and Mrs Kenbi Basar State Vice-Presidents ST Morcha BJP Arunachal Pradesh during the tour program in the four districts.

