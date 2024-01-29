Arunachal: BJP organises Shakti Vandan Mahila Swayam Sahayata Samuh at Itanagar

ITANAGAR- State level workshop cum training, Shakti Vandan Mahila Swayam Sahayata Samuh and NGO Sampark Abhiyan was organized at BJP HQ Itanagar on 29th January 2024.

While highlighting on the Shakti Vandan Mahila Swayam Sahayata Samuh, Mrs Rekha Gupta, National Vice-President BJMM said that more than one crore self help groups are working to upliftment the women in the country which need to be connect with every self help groups is important task for the party.

Later she explain in details on the programme through power point presentation and urged party leaders to constitute the committee at the district, mandal and booth level and organized the programme at the grass root level within 22nd February 2024 .

Mrs Yalem Taga Burang State Vice-President highlighted on the women folk involved in various activities in the state with the support of state Govt. She urged party karyakartas to carry forward all activities for the SHG at the grass root level to vail by the various NGOs and SHG in the rural areas.

Tadar Niglar state General Secretary highlighted in details on the programme and policies and also various schemes for self help groups in the state and said that state govt has granted to so many SHGs in various category during last few years.

Zingnu Namchoome MLA cum State General secretary said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated various activities and schemes to strengthen the wealth of the mahila in the country.

He stressed to connect with the small self help group of women at the grass root level in the state to awareness on the initiatives of the govt to get the confident so that to get mandate to BJP in the ensuing election 2024 should be the main target.

He also highlighted the sarkar apke dwar and now sewa apka dwar 2.0 and vikshit bharat yatra initiative envisages distinct yet interconnected roles for stakeholders across the spectrum. He stressed for each group plays a crucial part in realizing the goals of the initiatives to make India a developed nation, he added.

Smti Kohman Lunphhi Ngemu State President BJMM cum state co- convener also spokes on the occasion.