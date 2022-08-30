Arunachal: BJP Organises Seminar on Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery

ITANAGAR- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh organized seminar on the recently launched a book on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi titled, ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery at state Banquet hall, Itanagar today.

Mama Natung Minister WRD, Env. & Forest, Sports & YA, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh attended as Chief Guest said that the double-engine government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre is witnessing unprecedented growth and progress in the state added that Modi Govt is consistently taking care of North East region for all round development which indicates that more development is taking place in the state.

Appreciating the various schemes and project taken up by the state and central govt in the state. Natung said that while celebrating the 75 years of Indian Independence Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and have entered into Amrit Kaal, the 25-year-long leadup to India@100. In this ‘Amrit Kaal’, every Indian is aspiring to see the fast progress of a new India with enthusiasm and impatience. He urged upon the karkakartas to aware about the programme and policies of the govt at the grass root level to take the benefits.

Dr. Joram Begi former Chief Information Commissioner, Arunachal Pradesh speaking on the occasion as resource person on Modi the man India Trusts in a crises written by Anupam Kher while highlights about the book and its author said that over past two decades, both as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has overseen several crises like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and other extreme natural disaster in various parts of country.

Prime Minister Modi has always ensured an effective government response in times of calamities. His hands on style of functioning ensure unwavering commitment and devotion from the entire administration in change of the disaster response and mitigation measures. The exponential pressure a leader faces in actual crises with hundreds of lives at stake and limited resources to utilize is unimaginable. Elected leaders like Modi are expected to regularly handle crises situations and ensure swift and effective responses.

Uninterrupted governance over a period of two decades is a rare achievement for Indian politicians. During this long period, He said that Modi has been at the helm of affairs during countless crises situations. A crises is considered a true test of leadership and Modi has delivered and has never shied away from leading from the front and demonstrated impeccable leadership. He said that Modi has not only ensured a swift response and extensive assistance from the governance but also inspired crores of citizens to take individual action in collective interest.

Dr. Joram Anya who attended as resource person spoke on Modi the Bhagirath Prayaasi written by Amish Tripathi, said that king Bhagirath is familiar to us all. he was able administrator and a just monarch. he is most well known for bringing the celestial river Ganga ji to earth, and mother ganga has been at the heart of Indian identity for millennia.

Bhagirath Prayaasi is a phrase used to describe a formidable , paradigm shifting task, much like the word Herculean in the west. Prime Minister Modi has undertaken such an effort, a Bhagirath Prayaasi for Indian civilization. She said that the Modi govt has put great effort into rejuvenating and restoring our cultural heritage across several countries and thus into reinforcing India’s contributions to their legacy.

While highlights on the land of pilgrims, she said that in the space of temples and spiritual centers, Govt. has made steady but dramatic progress through patient transformations. She said that it has improved the infrastructure and facilities at many important religion pilgrimage site for Indian Christian such as Tamil Nadu.

Prof. Bhagabat Nayak who attended the programme as a resource person and spoke on towards a prosperous India written by Arvind Panagariya, while highlights in details on the subject, he said that the govt. has also opened certain sectors to FDI that had remained closed to it under previous govt. and this was despite the passage of twenty five years since the original decision to open Indian economy to FDI. On social spending under Modi has had two distinguished features. first, he has launched schemes on scale and completed them in a time bound fashion.

The Modi govt has also taken steps to improve citizens access to publicly provided services and adopted entirely faceless. Modi has endeavoured to improved governance holistically .the drive for digitalization to improve the ease of living, direct benefit transfer and initiatives to combat corruption have been a part of this effort.

Tapir Gao MP who attended the programme praised PM Modi’s journey in the last two decades in politics and said what Modi ji think today, world will think tomorrow and urged all political leaders should read the Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery.

Dr. Mohesh Chai Convenor and Co-Convenor Shri Nanam Vivek both Spokesperson also spoke on the occasion. Besides State Vice-Presidents Shri Nani Lajie, Shri Tagin Siga, State BJP Secretaries, State Spokespersons, State executive Members, State Morcha Presidents, State Conveners, Co-Conveners, District in-charges and District Presidents attended the programme.