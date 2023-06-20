Arunachal: BJP Organises Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan in Rupa

RUPA- The Bhartiya Janta Party ( BJP ) has organised a Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan on Tuesday in Rupa, to commemorate the 9th year of the Modi government at the centre and the 7th year of the Pema Khandu government in the state. Nearly 4,000, people from various regions within the 5th Kalaktang Constituency participated in the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

In this programme, Local MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, President of BJP-West Kameng, former Minister RK Khirme, senior members of the constituency, PRI leaders, and BJP party workers.

During the event, MLA Kalaktang Dorjee Wangdi Kharma emphasized the various initiatives undertaken by the central government as well as the state government. He urged the party workers to actively engage at the grassroots level and disseminate information regarding the numerous welfare schemes introduced by both the central and state governments.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic over the past two years, govt has accelerating developmental activities. He further emphasized that the state government has consistently prioritized the welfare of the general public, with even budgetary decisions being made in consultation with them.

Former Minister RK Khirme, while addressing the gathering, called upon the constituents to maintain unity and work together for the development of the constituency.

Yeshi Yamshodu, the President of BJP-West Kameng, expressed his appreciation to the Kalaktang constituency for organizing the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan. Yamshodu emphasized the importance of unity within the BJP party, stating that differences should not exist in the party.