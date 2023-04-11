Arunachal: BJP Observe Jyotirao Phule jayanti

ITANAGAR – State BJP Arunachal Pradesh celebrated 196th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at BJP HQ. Itanagar today on 11th April 2023. Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, grace the occasion. Besides Local MLA Techi Kaso, State office bearers, Morchas, Chairmans, Vice-Chairmans of state Govt, Corporators, Panchayat leaders, Conveners, Co-Conveners, Spokespersons, senior party leaders and host of karyakartas attended the program

Rijiju, speaking on the occasion said that it is a proud movement for all of us that today we are celebrating Jyotirao Phule jayanti who was a social reformer, thinker and social activist. Rijiju said that he was the forerunner of novel social reform concepts. BJP is first to celebrating Phule ji jayanti is to give awareness on social reform through his ideology.

He began awareness campaigns that eventually served as an inspiration for individuals like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar the first law minister of India, stalwarts who subsequently conducted significant actions to end caste oppression.

Tai Tagak Advisor to Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh who attended the program as resource person highlighted the biography of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ji in detail, he said that the ideas behind Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s never-ending struggle against societal stigma, which are still incredibly relevant today, maybe his greatest legacy.

People in the nineteenth century were accustomed to accepting these discriminatory practices as social norms that had to be upheld without question, but Jyotiba worked to end this caste, class, and color discrimination. He was not just a social reformer and activist, but also a successful businessman. This required to exposed and such program should organize in the every corner of the state.