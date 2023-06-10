Arunachal: BJP never work for power- Biyuram Wahge

ITANAGAR- BJP never work for power, politics is not the means to grab power for the BJP, said BJP State president Biyuram Wahge. He was addressing a Traders conference which was organized by BJP on 10th June 2023 at a city hotel in Itanagar on the completion of 9 years Modi govt and 7 years of Pema Khandu Govt.

The party will choose to walk the long path in the service of the people. The party has a core ideology, which united the cadre and the workers. BJP is working for the welfare of the society and public confidence is most importance, Wahge added.

Speaking on bandh culture, he said that “ to tackle the bandh culture everybody need to support the Pema Khandu govt.

Wahge appreciated traders for their suggestion and views on different field and highlighted and reply each and every points raised by the traders. He assured to take-up the various issues and suggestion put up by the traders with the state Govt. He urged the traders to carry forward the various achievements of the govt at various levels.

Wanglong Rajkumar Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Development & Finance Corporation informed that “ the state government has approved setting up of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Changlang district would have many advantages and would boost the economy of the region.

Ms Junty Singpho Vice President cum Co Convener Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan highlighted the main aim and objective of the traders Conference.

Tadar Niglar State Secretary said that BJP karyakartyas will go door to awareness campaign of various schemes, programme and policies of the govt.

Besides Techi Peko Convener Trader cell, Nada Lajie member of Mahan Jan Sampark Abhiyan, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department, Nada Lajie member of Mahan Jan Sampark Abhiyan and other dignitaries were also present in the conference along with the traders.