Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP names Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao as LS candidates

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde gave this information on Saturday.

Last Updated: March 2, 2024
NEW DELHI/  ITANAGAR-   BJP has nominated Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao from two seats of Arunachal Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP has fielded Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao from two seats in Arunachal Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP released the first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi seat in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde gave this information on Saturday. He also announced the candidates for Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that In fact, after several days of continuous late night meetings, BJP on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for the general elections.

Tawde said the first list of candidates includes 34 Union ministers and ministers of state and the Lok Sabha Speaker. BJP also announced 28 women, 47 youth leaders in its first list of Lok Sabha candidates for 16 states and union territories.

