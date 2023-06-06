Arunachal: BJP mega rally held at IG Park in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Mega Rally of BJP Western Parliamentary constituency on the completion of 9 year Modi Govt in centre and 7 years Pema Khandu govt in the State held at IG Park, Itanagar on 6th June 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pema Khandu while congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team for transform India at the highest level in all front, highlighted the aim and objective of 9 years completion of Modi Govt at the Centre and 7 years seva, sushasan, samriddhi in the state.

Arunachal-Assam Border dispute: Two killed in fresh incident

He said that Arunachal Pradesh was always challenging in the communication and connectivity sectors, now in all sector is seen transform.

Pema Khandu said that the responsibilities of BJP are increasing in Arunachal Pradesh as lots of potential could not harness due to lack of awareness which need to be accelerated.

Chief Minister highlighted various schemes for the welfare of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and urged karyakartas to aware about the govt schemes and carry forward at the grass root level to avail the benefits.

On the law and order issue of Itanagar Capital region, he said that safety and security is top most priority of the govt.

Deputy Chief Minster Chowna Mein appreciated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted various programme and policies and its achievement in the state and also appreciated and highlighted 30 days programme of 9 years seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan of modi Govt.in the state.

Itanagar: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju jointly inaugurate IMC office building

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that ” after Modi govt came in power in 2014 policy change to last border village is first Indian village for development in the border area. He assured that before 2024, 4G network will connect to all village of the state. On bandh culture, Rijiju said that in democracy everybody is right to protest but should not disturb others.

BJP state president Biyuram Wahge said that the leaders and karyakartas of BJP did lots of sacrifice for the party during last 70 years and today we can see the fruits of their sacrifice and party always remember and reward them in due course of time. He urged party karyakartas to work sincerely for the welfare of people. He said that BJP always believe in contribution not competition. He appeal all the Ministers, MLAs to support to organize various month long proposed prog in the state specially at the grass root level.

On this occasion a book on 7 years of Arunachal Vikas also released.

Earlier Zingnu Namchoom MLA cum State General secretary, Tame Passhang Mayor IMC, Techi Kaso MLA, Tana Hali MLA also spokes on the occasion.