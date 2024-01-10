ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: BJP Joint Morcha’s state Executive meeting held

ITANAGAR- BJP Arunachal Pradesh Joint Morcha’s state Executive meeting held at state BJP Hq in Itanagar.

Chowna Mein Dy CM speaking on the occasion highlighted various developmental activities initiated by PM Narendra Modi for all round development in the country. He appreciated and thanks PM Modi for Nari Shakti Vandan Adiniyam bill passed in the parliament recently .

Arunachal: APSCPCR Chairperson calls on the Governor

Mein also share his experience during his long political career and hardship during the those days. He said that now a days its very easy to work as all the facilities are available. He stressed to hard work to become the successful leader.

Buyuram Wahge State President said that the Joint meeting of all the morchas is very important for the party. He advice the karyakartas to work hard to strengthen the party at the grass root level.

Rituraj Sinha National secretary said that morchas are the very important partrt of the party which need to strengthen at the grass root level. He highlighted in details on the role of morchas in the party. He also advice to organize Yuwa Samelan programe in eastern and western parliamentary in the state. He also stressed to interaction with new voters and spread awareness.

Arunachal: Governor interacts with SPICMACAY members, flags off cycle rally

Ananta Naraytan Mishra Sangathan Mahamantri, State general secretary Tadar Niglar, Smti Toko Yapa Tania State Secretary also spokes on the occasion.

A souvenir on Karyakarta Maha Sampark Abhiyan also released during the programme.

BJP MP Tapir Gao , State General Secretary  Tadar Niglar , Zingnu Namchoom, Nalong Mize , SOBs and all the Five state Morcha’s President and there state office bearers also attend the  programme.

