Arunachal: BJP is gearing up for upcoming Panchayat polls

Sagalee- The BJP state unit president Biyuram Wahge has said party is all geared up for the Panchayat polls in the state. Speaking to press here on Monday after inaugurating a new Mandal office, Wahge said Panchayat election will be held at some time in the future and party is slowly starting to make preparation for it.

Further he welcomed the decision to impose a one week lockdown in the state capital region. “In a tribal state like ours it is difficult to maintain social distance. But everyone including citizens and governments is aware of the growing cases of Covid 19 and are therefore making efforts to contain it,” he said.

Wahge urged people not to panic but maintain social distance and follow the guidelines of the health department. Doimukh Tana Hali, BJP spokesperson Tadar Dominic, former MLA Taba Hania, Nabam Tagi, Tarh Tallung and other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Face mask were also distributed by party leaders to the workers and others. Few local leaders also joined the party on the occasion.