Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP distributed Scooty to all the 8 BLC of Kimin

Last Updated: February 16, 2023
KIMIN-  During the executive meeting, the BJP distributed Scooty to all the 8 BLC of Kimin to encourage and boost up the moral of karyakartas at the grass root level. The Scooty was sponsored  by Bamang Mangha, Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST) Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The key of scooty was handed over by Tarh Tarak State Vice-President in presence of dignitaries.

On this occasion,  Bamang Mangha, said that “ he will always there to support the karyakartas at the grass root level to strengthen the party organization in the district”. He also highlighted some of  the achievement in Doimukh assembly constituency.

Ram Tajo State President Yuwa Morcha while speaking on the occasion appreciated Bamang Mangha for his kind gesture to support the karyakartas by sponsoring scooty to each BLC president of Doimukh Assembly Constituency.

Tarh Tarak State Vice-President highlighted about the significant developmental schemes and its achievement of Narendra  Modi led BJP govt at the centre and Pema Khandu led Govt. in Arunachal Pradesh.

Techi Nacha Spokesperson highlighted on the ideology and philosophy of BJP and urged upon the karyakartas to maintain it in day to day program of BJP.

Navam Vivek, Ram Tajo State president Yuwa Morcha, Sange Tsering Thungon Social Media incharge, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department, Teshi Sony District President, especial invitees and host  karyakartas were attended the program.

A political and economic resolution has been passed in the meeting.

