ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP Conducts mandal level Workshop at Boleng

The training was attended by the delegates from Lower Siang, East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley and 8 (Eight) madals .

Last Updated: March 28, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: BJP Conducts mandal level Workshop at Boleng

BOLENG-   East Siang District BJP unit conducted one day mandal level Workshop/Training program on “Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan” at Pasighat on 27th March’2023 under the Chairmanship of Ashok Sangchoju State Secretary BJP, Arunachal Pradesh cum Zonal In charge Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan. The training was attended by the delegates from Lower Siang, East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley and 8 (Eight) madals .

Both the State General Secretaries of State BJP Nalong Mize  and Chau Zingnu Namchoom  MLA Namsai  also attended the workshop as resource persons. They urged all the karyakartas to judiciously implement the Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan in their respective mandals.

Ashok Sangchoju highlights the importance and main aims and objectives  of Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan and urged all the karyakartas for Strengthening of their respective polling booth by saying….”Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot” Aur “Booth Jita Toh Chunav Jita”

Ashok Sangchoju was accompanied by Tamat Gamoh, District Incharge Upper Siang, Taruk Tamut, District Incharge Lower Siang, Tagom Pabin, Convenor Disaster management of State BJP and other karyakartas. During the training program the “Mann Ki Baat” and Presidential address of join parliament session was also carry out.

Related Articles

Ashok Sangchoju and his team also attended the training program conducted at Aalo, West Siang district on 28th March’ 2023, the delegates of two districts i.e, West Siang, Shi-Yomi and 6 mandals executive committee participated the program.

Later on the way from Aalo to Yingkiong the team also visited to Siang district & mandal office at Boleng and interacted with the karyakartas.

Tags
Last Updated: March 28, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: World TB Day observed all over state

Arunachal: World TB Day observed all over state

Arunachal: Blood Donation Drive at RGU to Commemorate World Social Work Day

Arunachal: Blood Donation Drive at RGU to Commemorate World Social Work Day

Arunachal: ED conducts raids in Papumpare over paper leak case

Arunachal: ED conducts raids in Papumpare over paper leak case

Arunachal: APCC protests Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in criminal defamation case

Arunachal: APCC protests Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in criminal defamation case

Arunachal Pradesh’s ‘Naara Aaba’ Raised 75 Lakhs at Shark Tank India (Season 2)

Arunachal Pradesh’s ‘Naara Aaba’ Raised 75 Lakhs at Shark Tank India

France Consul General keen to forge collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh

France Consul General keen to forge collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Indian Railways plans to expand network to Tawang

Arunachal: Indian Railways plans to expand network to Tawang

Arunachal: BJP Condoles the demise of Sohai Ama

Arunachal: BJP Condoles the demise of Sohai Ama

Arunachal: Doni Polo Gangging Building inaugurated at Jomlo Bari Village

Arunachal: Doni Polo Gangging Building inaugurated at Jomlo Bari Village

Arunachal: RGU’s Tissa Halls celebrate 4th foundation day

Arunachal: RGU’s Tissa Halls celebrate 4th foundation day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button