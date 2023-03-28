Arunachal: BJP Conducts mandal level Workshop at Boleng

BOLENG- East Siang District BJP unit conducted one day mandal level Workshop/Training program on “Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan” at Pasighat on 27th March’2023 under the Chairmanship of Ashok Sangchoju State Secretary BJP, Arunachal Pradesh cum Zonal In charge Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan. The training was attended by the delegates from Lower Siang, East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley and 8 (Eight) madals .

Both the State General Secretaries of State BJP Nalong Mize and Chau Zingnu Namchoom MLA Namsai also attended the workshop as resource persons. They urged all the karyakartas to judiciously implement the Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan in their respective mandals.

Ashok Sangchoju highlights the importance and main aims and objectives of Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan and urged all the karyakartas for Strengthening of their respective polling booth by saying….”Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot” Aur “Booth Jita Toh Chunav Jita”

Ashok Sangchoju was accompanied by Tamat Gamoh, District Incharge Upper Siang, Taruk Tamut, District Incharge Lower Siang, Tagom Pabin, Convenor Disaster management of State BJP and other karyakartas. During the training program the “Mann Ki Baat” and Presidential address of join parliament session was also carry out.

Ashok Sangchoju and his team also attended the training program conducted at Aalo, West Siang district on 28th March’ 2023, the delegates of two districts i.e, West Siang, Shi-Yomi and 6 mandals executive committee participated the program.

Later on the way from Aalo to Yingkiong the team also visited to Siang district & mandal office at Boleng and interacted with the karyakartas.