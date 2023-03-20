Arunachal: BJP Condoles the demise of Sohai Ama

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh held a condolence meeting at State BJP HQ. Itanagar today to mourn the sudden demise of veteran Political figure of Anjaw District Sohai Ama Zilla Prasad Chairperson of Anjaw District on 19th March 2023 after a brief illness.

Condolence meeting was attended by Nalong Mize State General Secretary, Miss Junty Singpho State Vice-President, Tadar Niglar State Secretary, Beli Gadi State Convener Membership, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department and karyakartas attended the program.

Ashok Sangchuju State Secretary BJP while expressing sadness on the sudden demise of Late Sohai Ama ZPC Anjaw District, he said that Late Sohai Ama was born on 26th April 1982 at Naraliang village under Hayuliang circle of Anjaw District, He was very nice gentleman and eminent social activist who rendered his valuable service to the people of the Anjaw District in various capacities during his long political career.

Ashok said that he served as hostel monitor, school general secretary during student days. He also served as District Youth Congress President and as a Assembly Youth Congress President till May 2015 and resigned from the INC and joined BJP on 27th October 2016.

After joining the BJP he become the president of 45-Hayuliang mandal in the year 2019. In the year 2020, he was elected as Zilla Parishad Member from 1- Hayuliang Zilla Parishad constituency and elected as ZPC Anjaw district on 15th January 2021. He served as ZPC till his demise on 19th March 2023.

The state BJP led by Nalong Mize State General Secretary and Miss Junty Singpho State Vice-President paid floral tributes to the portrait of Late Sohai Ama and prayed to Almighty God for his eternal peace of departed soul and bestows strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss cause to them. Two minutes silence was observed as a mark of tribute to the departed soul.