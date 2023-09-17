ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: BJP celebrates PM Modi Birthday

Speaking on the occasion Biyuram Wahge appreciated and thanked School principal H. Shamba and his team of Donyi-Polo School of Hearing and Visually Impaired

Last Updated: September 17, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: BJP celebrates PM Modi Birthday

ITANAGAR –  The State BJP Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi  at Donyi-Polo School of Hearing  and Visually  Impaired at Chimpu Itanagar today on 17th September 2023 and also exhibition on the life and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurated by Biyuram Wahge MLA cum State BJP President.

Speaking on the occasion Biyuram Wahge appreciated and thanked School principal H. Shamba and his team of Donyi-Polo School of Hearing  and Visually  Impaired for whole heartedly working for the great noble initiative  and wished a grand success in the larger interest of the differently abled persons in the state.

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter to give away ‘Pride of Ziro’ awards during Gandhi Jayanti at Ziro

He said that I was very optimistic to see the students, inspite of multiple disabilities they are full confident in their work especially in the education, art and cultural activities. While appealing all section of society, Wahge said we should always keep feeling to help others specially person in need and also our ultimate goal is to serve the society and humanity for a vibrant nation development unity and integrity.  He urged School principal to get such opportunity to serve such noble cause in the days to come to do his best support.

Related Articles

Wahge on behalf the State Arunachal Pradesh convey best wishes to the students for their bright future on the occasion of 73rd birth anniversary of PM Modi.

Arunachal: PM Vishwakarma scheme launched

Other BJP leaders who were present on the occasion are Nani Lajie state Vice-President cum Convener Sewa Pakhawada, Tagin Siga State Vice-President,  Tadar Niglar state General Secretary, Nalong Mize State General Secretary, Dolang Tako Media In-Charge, Morchas head, SOBs,  H. Sharma School Principal,  students and staffs of  Donyi-Polo School of Hearing  and Visually  Impaired and karyakartas.

BJP also celebrated 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Nyedar Namlo, Itanagar which was attended by  Kiren Rijiju Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India along with Dominic Tadar Chairman KVIB and BJP Spokesperson and  Tarh Soping District President Itanagar and his team and also celebrated at Catholic Church Nyokum Lapang, Itanagar and all the district of Arunachal Pradesh by the respective district presidents.

Tags
Last Updated: September 17, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Vivekananda Kendriya vidyalaya, Kyidphel celebrated universal brotherhood day

Arunachal: Vivekananda Kendriya vidyalaya, Kyidphel celebrated universal brotherhood day

Arunachal: 2nd Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp held at Gongkhar village

Arunachal: 2nd Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp held at Gongkhar village

Arunachal: Governor participates in Universal Brotherhood Day ceremony at RKMSV in Tirap

Arunachal: Governor participates in Universal Brotherhood Day ceremony at RKMSV in Tirap

NAMSAI-   In a pivotal move, the Namsai District Library has got a new state-of-the-art Reading Hall in its first floor of the building.

Aruachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates state-of-the-art Reading Hall in District Library, Namsai

Arunachal: Two rescued wild animals Fishing Cat and a Python released in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: Two rescued wild animals Fishing Cat and a Python released in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: Alo Libang flags off Two Blood Collection Transport Vans

Arunachal: Alo Libang flags off Two Blood Collection Transport Vans

Arunachal: Mini-marathon promotes culture and environment at RGU

Arunachal: Mini-marathon promotes culture and environment at RGU

Arunachal: International Literacy day observed in Emchi

Arunachal: International Literacy day observed in Emchi

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns molestation act in APS

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns molestation act in APS

Arunachal: Yachuli gets a new Notary office

Arunachal: Yachuli gets a new Notary office

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button