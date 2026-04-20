Arunachal: Biri Takar Wins Double Gold at Czechia Para Event

ITANAGAR- Para badminton athlete Biri Takar secured two gold medals and one bronze at the BWF Czechia Para Badminton International 2026 (Grade 2), marking a significant achievement for India and Arunachal Pradesh on the international stage.

Competing in multiple categories, Takar delivered a consistent and high-level performance throughout the tournament. In the men’s singles SL4 category, he defeated Nils Boening, ranked World No. 16, in a closely contested final with a scoreline of 21-13, 20-22, 21-10. The match reflected both tactical control and physical endurance.

He went on to secure a second gold medal in the men’s doubles SL3-SU5 category, demonstrating effective coordination and adaptability in partnership play. Takar also added a bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category, completing a three-medal campaign.

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Earlier in the tournament, Takar overcame Rickard Nilsson, a multiple-time European Games medallist, in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event. The three-set match (17-21, 21-15, 21-17) was a turning point in his progression to the final.

The results underscore the steady progress of India’s para badminton contingent in international competitions. Takar’s performance is also indicative of growing institutional support for athletes from northeastern states.

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He is currently a beneficiary of the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Sportsperson Scholarship Programme (2025–26), an initiative aimed at supporting promising athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. State authorities and sports bodies have increasingly focused on nurturing talent through targeted financial and training support.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal acknowledged the achievement, noting its significance in promoting para sports and encouraging broader participation among athletes with disabilities.

Takar’s success adds to India’s medal tally in para badminton and contributes to the visibility of athletes from the region in global sporting events.