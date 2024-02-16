Arunachal: bird-watching session held at Pasighat

PASIGHAT- A bird-watching session was organized on the 16th of February 2024 at Pasighat, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh by the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC).

35 students from the local colleges participated enthusiastically and learned how to identify common birds of Pasighat by using the Merlin App and field guides and then document their bird sighting records on e-bird, a citizen science app.

The participants documented around 20 birds in the Diking area of Pasighat during the early morning session. The students were very interested in understanding the ecology and behavior of the birds.

They were excited to know the names of the birds they saw commonly but couldn’t identify. In the next three days, ATREE Siang plans to conduct 3 more bird walks at different locations of Pasighat.

Abor Camp Forest – 6 am – 17 Feb

Berung Reserve Forest – 6 am – 18 Feb

Berung Reserve Forest – 6 am – 19 Feb 2024

Over the last year, ATREE Siang has been involved in multiple biodiversity conservation projects in Siang Valley & engaging with the local indigenous Adi community & forest department to improve conservation outcomes & document the unexplored biodiversity of the region.

ATREE Siang has initiated multiple research activities in Siang Valley by involving researchers & students of various disciplines to document the forest & biodiversity in the region & Siang backyard bird count is one of such key activities identified in enriching the Citizens Science Platform in Pasighat.