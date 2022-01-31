ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology certificate course inaugurated at Miao

A total of 17 trainees have been selected to undergo this certificate training course.

January 31, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology certificate course inaugurated at Miao
ADVERTISEMENT

MIAO-  The Inaugural program for a certificate course under the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP) on “Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology” was organized today on 31st January 2022, at Namdapha Jungle Camp, Miao.

A total of 17 trainees have been selected to undergo a certificate training course on “Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology” under ENVIS Hub, Department of Environment & Forest, with the guidance of the members of the Society for Environment Awareness and Conservation of Wildlife (SEACOW), Miao.

The program was inaugurated by the Field Director of Namdapha National Park, Aduk Paron.  Addressing a function, he requested the participants to be punctual to attend the 160 hours Certificate Course and also grab this opportunity to become an expert in avian fauna and become a professional Birding guide or become a Conservationist to save these species.

Also, he expressed his happiness to know of this program and inspired the Participants to learn and make use of this Golden opportunity, so that it can be used in Conservation and Tourism activities.

Related Articles

At the outset, Phupla Singpho, Secretary, Society for Environment Awareness and Conservation of Wildlife (SEACOW) welcomed the Guests and the 17th registered Participants of the program. And highlighted the importance of the ^Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology ^ in this flagship program called Green Skill Development Program of the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Govt, of India.

It was also attended by Ms, Bela Tikhak, a prominent Tour Operator and Homestay Owner. Tajum Yomcha, Scientist cum Research Officer and Mayur Wariya, assistant Research Officer also attended the Program.

The training program is being funded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Govt of India through ENVIS Hub, Department of Environment & Forest, GoAP.

The programme is being coordinated by Director Environment & ENVIS Coordinator, deptt. of Environment, Forests & Climate Change Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
January 31, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: 73rd Republic day celebrated across the state

Arunachal: 73rd Republic day celebrated across the state

January 26, 2022
Arunachal: Governor graces the 73rd Republic Day Celebration at Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor graces the 73rd Republic Day Celebration at Itanagar

January 26, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Solar Street Lights to Mahiwa Village

Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Solar Street Lights to Mahiwa Village

January 25, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Governor meets Uttar Pradesh Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor meets Uttar Pradesh Governor

January 24, 2022
Arunachal Boy allegdely abducted by PLA to be released soon

Arunachal Boy allegdely abducted by PLA to be released soon

January 24, 2022
Missing Arunachal Boy Found by Chinese PLA

Missing Arunachal Boy Found by Chinese PLA

January 23, 2022
Arunachal: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu visits DEWS

Arunachal: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu visits DEWS

January 22, 2022
Arunachal: AMSU conducts 4th GC cum drug awareness programme

Arunachal: AMSU conducts 4th GC cum drug awareness programme

January 22, 2022
Arunachal: BRO conducts final blast for Sela Tunnel Project

Arunachal: BRO conducts final blast for Sela Tunnel Project

January 22, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Sewing Machines to women folk

Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Sewing Machines to women folk

January 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button