ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Bids Farewell to Pioneer Engineer Ogam Apum

Former Chief Engineer Ogam Apum, a pioneering technocrat and the state’s first electrical engineering graduate from a tribal community, was laid to rest in East Siang.

Last Updated: 10/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal Bids Farewell to Pioneer Engineer Ogam Apum

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh bid farewell to former Chief Engineer (Power) Ogam Apum, a pioneering technocrat whose contributions to the state’s infrastructure and engineering sector were widely acknowledged. He passed away on April 9 and was laid to rest at Diking village in East Siang district on Friday.

Apum is remembered as one of the earliest engineers from the state and is widely regarded as the first electrical engineering graduate from a tribal community in Arunachal Pradesh. He later rose to become the first Chief Engineer in the Power Department from within the state, marking a significant milestone in its administrative and technical history.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Born in Balek village in East Siang district, Apum’s career spanned several decades, during which he contributed to the development of power infrastructure. Officials and members of the engineering fraternity noted his role in shaping early technical capacity in the state.

Also Read- Governor Attends DCs’ Conference in Tawang

A large number of people, including public representatives, officials, community leaders, and members of civil society, visited his residence in Diking village to pay their last respects. Several political leaders and dignitaries expressed condolences, acknowledging his contributions and legacy.

As a mark of respect, Pasighat market remained closed following news of his passing. Tributes described him as a respected figure whose work inspired subsequent generations to pursue careers in engineering and public service.

Also Read- Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 Concludes in Papumpare

Apum is survived by his wife and children, several of whom are professionals in fields such as engineering, law, medicine, and public service.

Observers noted that his life reflects the trajectory of early state-building efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in sectors such as power and infrastructure, where local expertise was limited in earlier decades.

Tags
Last Updated: 10/04/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

New Beetle Species Discovered in Arunachal

New Beetle Species Discovered in Arunachal

NDRF, SDRF Complete Rescue in Khonsa, Body Recovered

Arunachal: NDRF, SDRF Complete Rescue in Khonsa, Body Recovered

Arunachal: NSS Special Camp Concludes at Roying Village

Arunachal: NSS Special Camp Concludes at Roying Village

Arunachal: AUS-IIA Summit Boosts Investment in Namsai

Arunachal: AUS-IIA Summit Boosts Investment in Namsai

Arunachal: ICAR Revives Yak Rearing in Shi-Yomi

Arunachal: ICAR Revives Yak Rearing in Shi-Yomi

Arunachal: ACB Arrests Another Accused in Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway Scam

Arunachal: ACB Arrests Another Accused in Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway Scam

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends TECHXPLORE 2.0 in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends TECHXPLORE 2.0 in Namsai

Arunachal: Tirap Gets Designated DIPRO After 10 Years

Arunachal: Tirap Gets Designated DIPRO After 10 Years

Arunachal: Robin Hibu Inspires Students at RGU Event

Arunachal: Robin Hibu Inspires Students at RGU Event

Arunachal: ED Files Fresh Charges in Rs 44.98 Cr TAH Scam

Arunachal: ED Files Fresh Charges in Rs 44.98 Cr TAH Scam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button