Arunachal Bids Farewell to Pioneer Engineer Ogam Apum

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh bid farewell to former Chief Engineer (Power) Ogam Apum, a pioneering technocrat whose contributions to the state’s infrastructure and engineering sector were widely acknowledged. He passed away on April 9 and was laid to rest at Diking village in East Siang district on Friday.

Apum is remembered as one of the earliest engineers from the state and is widely regarded as the first electrical engineering graduate from a tribal community in Arunachal Pradesh. He later rose to become the first Chief Engineer in the Power Department from within the state, marking a significant milestone in its administrative and technical history.

Born in Balek village in East Siang district, Apum’s career spanned several decades, during which he contributed to the development of power infrastructure. Officials and members of the engineering fraternity noted his role in shaping early technical capacity in the state.

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A large number of people, including public representatives, officials, community leaders, and members of civil society, visited his residence in Diking village to pay their last respects. Several political leaders and dignitaries expressed condolences, acknowledging his contributions and legacy.

As a mark of respect, Pasighat market remained closed following news of his passing. Tributes described him as a respected figure whose work inspired subsequent generations to pursue careers in engineering and public service.

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Apum is survived by his wife and children, several of whom are professionals in fields such as engineering, law, medicine, and public service.

Observers noted that his life reflects the trajectory of early state-building efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in sectors such as power and infrastructure, where local expertise was limited in earlier decades.