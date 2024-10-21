Arunachal: Bid adieu to the Veterans by Arunachal Utkal Sanskrutika Parishad

ITANAGAR- A farewell ceremony was organized by the Arunachal Utkal Sanskrutika Parishad (AUSP) at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) campus premises to honor the outgoing members P.K. Behera, Mrs Kalpalata Behera, Prof. Bhagabat Nayak, D.M.Sahoo, Prof B.D.Nayak, Dr. A.K. Tripathy, Dr. Anuradha Panigrahi, Mr. K.D. Sahoo, Mr. G.N. Sahoo & S.C. Pradhan of Arunachal Utkal Sanskrutika Parishad (AUSP).

The distinguished gathering was grace by the presence of the Vice-Chancellor ( I/C) , RGU Prof S.K. Nayak who served as the Chief Guest in the program. The event commenced with a warm welcome address delivered by Dr. P.K. Barik, the Organising Secretary of AUSP, who expressed gratitude for the presence of all dignitaries and members.

The president of the AUSP Dr. Manjula Mahapatra in her insightful speech appreciated the contributions of the departing members to the AUSP and their remarkable achievements in their professional careers. She encouraged them to remain connected with the AUSP, assuring them that their relationship with the community would always be cherished.

The Chief Guest Prof S.K. Nayak , V.C. RGU in his remarkable address, delved in the history of the AUSP, lauding its efforts in promoting cultural heritage and the members’ outstanding academic and societal contributions. He expressed his admiration for the outgoing members and their dedication to both profession and the AUSP.

As a token of appreciation, the AUSP presented the outgoing members with the traditional gamuchha and a CITATION , honoring their contributions. The citation was read aloud by Prof P.K. Acharya , Dr.C.K.Panda & Dr S.K. Nayak, highlighting the significant role of each members played in the AUSP & celebrating their Professional achievement.

The departing members, in turn shared their heartfelt reflections and gratitude towards the AUSP highlighting the strong bond they had formed with the community during their time in Arunachal Pradesh. Their emotional words were filled with appreciation for the AUSP’s unwavering support and sense of belonging.

Additionally Prof. S.K. Jena, Prof P.K. Panigrahi & Dr A.K. Parida spoke warmly about their relationships with the outgoing members, recalling cherished memories and expressing their good wishes for their future endeavors.

The ceremony conclude with a beautifully worded vote of thanks by Prof Nishamani Kar, whose eloquent & literary remarks captured the essence of the gathering. He thanked the Chief Guest, the dignitaries and all members present for their participating ensuring that the event was a fitting tribute to the members who were moving on to new chapters in their lives.