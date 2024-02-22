Arunachal: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha organises Yuva Sammelan in Namsai

NAMSAI- The Multipurpose Cultural Hall premises in Namsai was abuzz with enthusiasm today as the Yuva Sammelan of the Eastern Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency unfolded. Organized by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the event served as a pivotal platform for addressing pertinent issues concerning the youth of Arunachal Pradesh and engaging youth in developmental activities.

Attending the programme, the Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein in his address highlighted the vast diversity of Arunachal Pradesh, encompassing various tribes with distinct languages, cultures and traditions. He emphasized the significance of the ‘Yuva Sammelan’ as a platform for celebrating this diversity while fostering unity among the people.

During the event, the Deputy CM encouraged the youth to actively engage in state-building efforts and contribute towards shaping a prosperous future for Arunachal Pradesh. He exhorted the youths to be the force in driving positive change and progress.

Mein urged the youth delegates to actively participate in the State government’s campaign towards disseminating the benefits of both central and state flagship programs to the people.

Furthermore, he underscored the need for active support of the youth party workers for successfully implementing all state and central government flagship programs. He called upon them to transcend the limit of leader-based politics and immerse themselves in the ideology of the BJP party while working dedicatedly for the State’s welfare.

Mein said that there is immense potential, capability and talent amongst the youths of the State and further emphasised their role as agents of change.

The event was also attended by Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao, Minister of Urban Development, Kamlung Mossang, Deputy Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tesam Pongte, State Yuva Morcha President, Ritemso Manyu, MLAs Zingnu Namchoom, Jumum Ete Deori, Laisam Simai & Gabriel Wangsu, State BJP Secretaries, Chairmen, District Presidents, Party Office Bearers and Karyakartas.